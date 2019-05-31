Judge dies following medical episode while driving

The Laurens Police Department said a medical episode led to the death of Laurens County Chief Magistrate Leesa Inabinet Friday afternoon.

A text from LPD Chief Chrissie Cofield said that Inabinet was driving on U.S. Highway 221 North at Chestnut Extension when the episode occurred around 1:30 p.m. Inabinet pulled to the side of the road and lost consciousness. Afterward, her vehicle rolled into a ditch.

No other vehicles were involved.

Inabinet was pronounced dead at Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by the LPD and the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.

Inabinet was named Chief Magistrate of Laurens County in February of 2016. She also served as a magistrate in Greenwood and Ninety Six during her career.