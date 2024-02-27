Holmes Development looks to summer completion of Harper Commons

North Harper Street, Laurens, SC – Holmes Development announces the future opening of Harper Commons, a groundbreaking development poised to redefine the culinary and cultural landscape of Laurens. Situated at 317 North Harper Street, Harper Commons emerges from a tradition of transformative projects by Holmes Development, which have notably enhanced the Public Square in Laurens and its vicinity.

“We have been involved in a number of projects both on the Square and in the surrounding area; most visible have been the two projects on the Square in Laurens, but have been involved in numerous others, Holmes said. Highlighting their role in revitalizing the area, they detailed the renovation achievements including the Midtown Building and the Swofford Building, both of which have garnered state-level recognition for historical restoration and outstanding contribution to the community.

With plans to include a taproom by Palmetto Brothers, gourmet food options by Culbertson Kitchen, and beloved local churned ice cream by Daniel Verdin, Harper Commons is set for culinary diversity. “The development lends itself to expansion as needed,” indicating a future rich with varied dining experiences and opportunities for local vendors. In addition to the anchor food ideas there will be space for food trucks to plug in and participate in this thriving venue.

“This underscores my desire to meet some of our small business owners where they are,” Holmes said. “We want them plugged into what we’re doing here.”

The vision for Harper Commons is to create a vibrant, communal space that celebrates the diversity of food and different beverages. We envision this as a place where the community can come together to enjoy a wide range of culinary delights, from local chefs and vendors, all under one “roof”. The taproom adds a unique dimension to this experience, offering a curated selection of craft beers, ciders, and other beverages that complement the food offerings and enhance the overall dining experience.

The goal is to foster a lively atmosphere where families, foodies, and craft beer enthusiasts alike can discover new flavors, enjoy live entertainment, and participate in community events.

They plan to continue supporting local farmers, entrepreneurs, artists, and brewers, showcasing their products in an environment that encourages exploration and engagement.

In essence, the vision is about more than just food and drink; it’s about building a destination that enriches Laurens, supports the local economy, and creates a dynamic space where everyone feels. We see it as a place where every visit offers something new to discover, where each visit/meal is an opportunity to connect and celebrate the joy of food and drink together.

Harper Commons draws its name directly from its location on North Harper Street, which is more than just a geographical anchor; it’s a nod to the rich history and the vibrant community that defines this area. Naming the development after the street was a deliberate choice to signal our commitment to being an integral part of the community’s fabric.

“I wanted a name that resonates with the residents and anyone familiar with the area, offering a sense of belonging and ownership.”, states Holmes. ‘Harper Commons’ is meant to evoke a sense of community and gathering—a place where everyone is welcome to come together, share experiences, and create memories. The word ‘Commons’ reflects the vision of creating a shared, inclusive space that fosters connection over great food and drink, mirroring the communal spirit of our own Public Square or common areas historically used for community gatherings. So, the name ‘Harper Commons’ is not just a label, but a reflection of our identity and our aspirations to be a hub of community life.

Anticipating the range of events Harper Commons will host, from live music to seasonal celebrations, Holmes shared, “Community-focused events are at the core of our mission.” This vision aims to bring together food enthusiasts, families, and artists, celebrating the art of food and fostering community engagement through diverse events.”

Harper Commons will offer a mix of indoor and outdoor spaces, so that no matter the weather or the season, “patrons will be able to enjoy all of our food vendors and amenities,” he said.

“This project has great personal significance to me, partially because of the love I have for my town and the fact that I believe in the small businesses and entrepreneurs in it,” Holmes said.

As Holmes Development continues to shape Harper Commons into Laurens’ next landmark, the community eagerly anticipates its completion in the Summer of 2024 and the new opportunities it will bring.

For further information and updates, please contact Barton Holmes at 864-906-1671.