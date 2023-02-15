Booker-Maxwell appointed as Advance Coordinator for U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Bryanta “Bre” Booker-Maxwell has been appointed to serve as an Advance Coordinator in the Biden Administration for U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, where she travels with the Secretary of the Agency when she is on official travel. She previously served as an Advance Associate for Vice President, Kamala Harris, where she travels the world with the Vice President on Official and Political Duty.

She is a former Senior Associate at Mosaic Communications, a digital communication, and media buying consulting based in Washington, South Carolina. She has most recently been Principal and CEO of Indigo Consulting, an advocacy, consulting, and community relations firm.

Bre was Political Director for Jaime Harrison’s U.S. Senate campaign and has worked for Congressman James E. Clyburn where she was his Executive Assistant/District Scheduler.

She is the Vice President of Political and Outreach for 46 Hope Rd, a local organization in South Carolina working to engage the disengaged and to help people of color become registered voters; is a Democratic National Committeewoman from South Carolina; and serves on the Board of Richland County Sheriff Office Citizen Advisory Committee, City Year Columbia and Leadership Columbia Boards. She is a graduate of Leadership Columbia and has been honored by Columbia Business Monthly as a “Best and Brightest 35 and under,” South Carolina Black Pages “Top 20 Under 40,” and 2016 South Carolina Democratic Party “Young Democrat of the Year.”

Bre is a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.

Bre has been featured regularly on various networks such as FOX News, MSNBC, Al Jazeera TV, the Former Black News Channel.

She is a 2006 graduate of South Carolina State University.

She is the daughter of the late James Evans Booker of Clinton, S.C., and Evelyn Wilson Booker of Laurens, S.C.