Yanfeng set for nearly $50 million expansion

Automotive supplier Yanfeng announced this past week that it is set to invest nearly $50 million in its northern Laurens County facility.

The $49.6 million investment to add production is expected to create 58 new jobs over the next five years. Yenfeng currently employs around 1,000 people at its Fountain Inn plant.

“Yanfeng is pleased to make this additional investment and further grow our Fountain Inn operations,” said Yanfeng North America Vice-President and General Manager Tony Elenbaas. “This location is a key part of our North American business. We appreciate the support from the state of South Carolina.”

Yanfeng is part of a growing number of automotive-related suppliers and manufacturers located in Laurens County on the I-385 corridor.

“We appreciate Yanfeng’s continued commitment to Laurens County,” said County Council Chairman Brown Patterson. “The automotive industry continues to thrive in Laurens County and Upstate South Carolina. We look forward to this great, ongoing partnership with Yanfeng.”

The expansion is expected to be completed by 2026 and will add manufacturing capabilities with the renovation of the current facility. The money will be spent on building renovations and a “significant investment” in machinery and equipment, according to a release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce.

“The expansion will allow Yanfeng to accommodate the production of new and innovative parts for automotive manufacturers,” the release said.

Current employees will receive additional training for the upcoming changes.

“The growth of a South Carolina company is always reason to celebrate,” said state Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “Yanfeng’s expansion is reflective of our state’s position as a global automotive leader, producing world-class quality vehicles and parts. Congratulations to Yanfeng on its continued success in Laurens County.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $200,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Laurens County to assist with costs of building improvements.

Yanfeng has more than 240 locations and 67,000 employees worldwide. The company’s core product portfolio focuses on interior, exterior, seating, cockpit electronics and passive safety. “As an industry leader, Yanfeng is anticipating and redefining how society will live and work inside the vehicles of tomorrow,” the release said.