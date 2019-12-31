LCSO needs info on Destination Powersports break-in

LCSO investigators are seeking information on an early morning break-in Monday at Destination Powersports on Highway 76 in Clinton.

Four unknown subjects broke into the dealership around 3:30 a.m. Monday. They arrived in a white panel van.

Here is a link to the surveillance video.

After breaking into the showroom, the suspects left with three red and white Honda dirt bikes. The bikes are valued at around $24,000 combined.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the LCSO at 864-984-2523 or make an anonymous report through CrimeStoppers at 864-68-CRIME.