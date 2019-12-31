Four from Greenville arrested after shooting

Four people from Greenville were arrested Thursday after allegedly shooting into a Hickory Tavern residence that was occupied by five people, including three children.

All four people arrested each face five counts of attempted murder as well as counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Investigators from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests, saying that gunfire erupted early Thursday morning at a home on Kellet Road in the Hickory Tavern area outside of Gray Court.

Three men and one woman were arrested and remained in the Johnson

Detention Center Monday.

Chavez Eshay Thompson, 30, Dovontae Saquan Carter, 18, Nickolas Tuwian Vance, 23, and D’audre Jaquez Goldsmith, 22, have been charged in the crime.

At the time of the shooting, two adults and children ages 2, 12 and 14 were in the residence.

No one was reported injured in the incident