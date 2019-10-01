LPD officer investigated by SLED

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is conducting an investigation into a Laurens Police captain following a request from his superiors.

LPD Capt. Scott Satterfield is the subject of the investigation, according to SLED officials.

SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said the investigation is under way but no additional information is available.

Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Cofield had no comment on the circumstances surrounding the investigation.

According to reports, Satterfield has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is completed.

Satterfield was cleared of wrongdoing following a 2016 SLED investigation into incidents that occurred during a vacation at Myrtle Beach. He was accused then of using a racial slur and driving drunk while at Myrtle Beach with his family and other LPD officers.

Though cleared of those charges, he was suspended without pay for three days for fraternizing with subordinates.”