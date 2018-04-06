Dodge-ball, kick-ball fundraisers are coming up

DodgeBall tourney set for The Ridge

The Second Annual #rally4ryan DodgeBall Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, April 14 at The Ridge in Laurens.

The fundraising tournament will begin at noon and run until 4 p.m. Related events include a silent auction and bake sale. Money raised will benefit the L.I.F.E. Ministry Women’s Transitional House and a local middle-school student battling leukemia.

Cost to participate in the tournament is $10 per person or $80 for a team of eight people. Individuals are welcome to participate and will be placed on a team.

For more information, contact Mandy Elledge at 864-923-3360.

Foggie, Dantzler to appear at Kick for Kids

Former Laurens District High and pro football player Rickie Foggie and former Clemson standout Woody Dantzler will be helping kids dream this month when Bridging the Gap Advocacy and the HYPE Project team host the former football legends at another athletic event-style fundraiser on Saturday, April 21 in Laurens.

The Kick for Kids Laurens City Kickball Festival games will begin with team registration at 10 a.m. endgames begin at 11. Proceeds from the $75 team registration will go toward the restoration of the former Sanders Death Valley FootballField at the corner of Park Place and Pridmore Street, and that’s where the event will be held.

Bridging the Gap Advocacy and HYPE (Healthy Young People Empowerment) Project provides opportunities for children and teens to improve their scholastic abilities, learn public speaking and leadership skills and gain volunteer experience in valuable community projects. Participating students will also be attending the 6th Annual Youth Summit in Columbia in July.

For information contact Calvin Whitmire at 864-200-1144 or email him whitmirejc@gmail.com.