Schedules announced for upcoming primary elections

The South Carolina Office Voter Registration and Elections has announced the schedule for the 2024 Democratic and Republican primary elections.

The primaries are set for Tuesday, June 11 with potential runoff s set for Tuesday, June 25. Anyone wishing to vote in the primaries must register to vote no later than Sunday, May 12. Voter registration forms received by mail will be accapted if postmarked by Monday, May 13.

Early voting for the primaries is set for Tuesday, May 28 and ends Friday, June 7.

The Laurens County Voter Registration and Elections Office at 105 Bolt Drive in Laurens will be open Mondays-Fridays from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. for in-person early voting. The office will close o Wednesday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth.

Voters should also note new polling locations in the county, including Laurens 2 (First United Methodist), Laurens 6 (YMCA of Laurens) and Owings (Owings Presbyterian Church Social Hall).