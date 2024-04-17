Clinton police ask for help in dog attack case

The Clinton Police Department is turning to the public in an effort to find the owner or owners of the dogs that attacked and seriously injured an 11-year-old boy on Valentine’s Day morning as he made his way to a school bus stop.

The CPD posted on social media Sunday a call for help in identifying the owner or owners of the four dogs that attacked A’Rhyan Anderson along North Livingston Street as he made his way to his bus stop.

“We haven’t gotten any information that we have been to substantiate,” said CPD Commander Crystal Roberts. “It’s going to be very difficult (to identify the owner/owners) unless someone’s heart is weighing heavy on them.”

Roberts said if the owners are located, they would face criminal prosecution.

“We have ordinances in place for dogs running at large, so they would definitely face criminal prosecution if they are ever identified,” she said.

A reward for information is possible, but Roberts said CrimeStoppers has not offered one as of yet.

All of the dogs believed to be involved in the incident have been put down.

Anderson is still recovering, but still faces a long road, Roberts said.

“It’s going to be a long process for him, but he seems to be doing better every day,” she said.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers and 864-68-CRIME.