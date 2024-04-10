Laurens, South Carolina



Michael Flynn “Mike” Moates, age 73, of Laurens, and husband of Janice Marie Hall Moates, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at his home.

Born in Laurens, he was the son of the late W.J. and Idethel Francis Moates. Mike retired from Byars Machine Shop with 44 years of service and had recently worked part time at Walker Muffler Shop. Mike was a master engine builder, racing for years himself, and as the #1 pit crew member for his son and grandson. He loved golfing and spending time with his family. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all his many racing friends and golf buddies including Ross, Chris, Roger, Brian, Patrick, Jeff, Lee, and Tim, who meant the world to him.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Jason Moates (Erin) of Laurens; his grandson, Avery Moates; two sisters, Vicki Smith (Gordon) of Laurens and Lib Hill of Laurens; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by a brother, Wayne Smith, and a sister, Fran Hall.

A funeral service will be at 4:00 pm on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at Bethel Baptist Church, conducted by the Rev. Allen Gregory and the Rev. Darren Rood. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

The family wishes to thank VIA Health Hospice and nurse Mindy for the love and care they provided to Mike and the family.

The family will be at the home of his son, Jason Moates.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 885 Bethel Church Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

