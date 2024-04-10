Cross Hill Fire Department back to work after hiatus

The Cross Hill Fire Department is back online following a reorganization that began this past January with the election of a new board.

Board President Lonnie Wilson told members of the Laurens County Council at their regular meeting Monday night that the department has exceeded its goals since going back into service on Feb. 27.

“I’m proud of where we are at this point,” Wilson said, referring to Cross Hill’s current roster of 31 volunteer firefighters as “superstars.”

Wilson said since coming back online about six weeks ago, the department has answered all 45 calls for service it has received with at least five responders to each call.

Cross Hill’s ability to handle calls means that Station 21 in Watts Mill, which covered the area during the department’s down time, has no longer had to staff the Cross Hill area.

“The department fell on hard times,” said County Council Chairman Brown Patterson. “The fact that the community rallied around the department and was able to get it going again says a lot.”

Wilson was elected president of the board on Jan. 23 as the department reorganized and is serving a two-year term along with other board members, including Joshua Tollison (vice-president), Steve Alley (secretary), Tim Elmore (treasurer) and Ray Rhinehart (director).

Wilson said the department is planning on replacing a one truck with its own funds, but will be hoping to receive funds from the county for additional equipment upgrades going forward.