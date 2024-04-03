Harry Lee Frady, 83, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2024 in Clinton SC. He was a long-time resident of rural Saluda County and former owner of Aamerco Transmissions for 31 years in Greenwood.

There was snow on the ground when Harry was born in a two-room cabin on January 13, 1941 in the mountains just outside of Waynesville NC. He was the fourth child and third son of Clarence and Flossie Huffman Frady. Harry grew up roaming those beautiful Appalachian ridges and coves, and graduated from Waynesville High School in 1960. He served in the US Army for two years, including one year stationed overseas in South Korea near the DMZ. In August 1966, Harry married Nancy Sue Hayes of Joanna SC, where they settled and had two daughters together.

Harry worked at a variety of companies over the years, including Monsanto in Greenwood and Tuggle Chevrolet in Newberry. In the mid-1970s, he purchased a franchise of Snap-On Tools with a territory covering Saluda County, Newberry County, and parts of Lexington and Edgefield Counties. As he drove his tool truck through these areas, he happened upon an old farm property for sale on 37 acres in rural Saluda County. He bought the land including a farmhouse, and moved his parents and youngest sister from Western NC to Saluda after he and his other six siblings remodeled the farmhouse. At the same time, Harry and Nancy built a new home on the property, and they moved their little family from Joanna to Saluda in 1977.

In 1981, Harry sold the Snap-On franchise, and opened AAMCO Transmissions in Greenwood in a business partnership, though a few years later the partner withdrew and opened another business in West Columbia. Harry eventually took the business independent, and changed the name to AAMERCO Transmissions. He continued to operate the shop until he sold it and retired in 2012.

Harry was an adventurer, with countless hobbies. He was a member of the Free Masons, and instrumental in the construction of the lodge still located in Joanna SC. He enjoyed photography, backpacking near his stomping grounds in the mountains of Western NC, whitewater canoeing on mountain rivers, rock rappelling, making gallons of deer hash in a massive black iron pot, hunting groundhogs in East TN, and riding his property on a John Deere Gator. He was always interested in American history, Frady Family genealogy, classic cars, and muscle cars.

Harry piloted his own plane, kept Spanish mustangs from South Dakota and a herd of goats, rode motorcycles, served as a SC State Constable, worked as a volunteer with Saluda County law enforcement, and went on big game hunts in Colorado, Texas, Africa, and far northern Canada near the Arctic Circle.

But the most significant area of interest for Harry was all-things guns. He studied them, read about their history, collected them, and was a competitive shooter. He traveled to competitions throughout the Southeast and to international events in Boston and Phoenix. A championship marksman, he held countless titles and had a room full of trophies. Harry was a long-time member of the well-known Newberry Pistol Club founded originally in 1935, serving in multiple officer positions and volunteering countless hours to the group. He was also a founding member and officer in the Upper Savannah Shooters Association in Greenwood. Harry coached two teen girls on the Olympic air pistol development team, traveling with them and their families to Colorado Springs, CO. He was an assistant coach for the JROTC marksmanship team at Greenwood High School and taught concealed weapons classes. Harry was a lifetime member of the NRA and an advocate for the rights of gun owners in the US.

Harry had wide and deep experiences in his work life and outside interests. But the strong and real focus in his life and source of his profound joy was his family and closest friends. He was married for 57 years, adored his daughters and grandchildren (who called him “Mo”), and they all adored him in return. When asked decades ago if he was afraid of anything, he said he didn’t fear anything for himself, but only for something bad happening to his family. Harry spent time with and helped friends, his parents, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He loved to host huge feasts and gatherings for extended family and beloved friends and their families too, events filled with food, lots of laughs, and retelling of treasured stories and storied shenanigans.

Harry was always ready with a smile, a joke, a story. He shared the tales of his youth, and Army years, and adventures, and had us grinning and laughing to the point of tears. We can all honor his legacy and love by carrying stories of him out into the world. Harry was also generous with his time and his resources, helping directly those who needed it, sometimes because he was asked and sometimes without even being asked.

Harry is survived by his wife Nancy Hayes Frady of Clinton, daughter Lisa Frady-Davis (Jon) of Greer, Gail Frady Morris (Chilton) of Simpsonville, grandchildren Harry Davis, Maggie Davis, and Christopher Morris, and siblings Bill Frady, Judy Robinson, Pat Frady, Marian Frady, and many nieces and nephews. Harry was predeceased by his parents Rufus Clarence Frady and Flossie Dana Huffman Frady, brother Ed Frady, and sisters Maggie Pitts and Glenda Frady.

The family will host a Celebration of Life service at 2pm on Saturday, April 6, 2024 in the fellowship hall at Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 403 Academy St, Clinton, SC. Let’s share stories and dessert, because after all, dessert was Harry Frady’s favorite meal of the day.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or the American Cancer Society, or other church or charity of your choice.

https://www.stjude.org/

https://www.cancer.org

If donating online and you specify your donation in memory of Harry Frady, you may be asked for a contact email address for the organization to advise the family of the donation (note that the charity will not share the donation amount information with the family), you can use lisafradydavis@yahoo.com.