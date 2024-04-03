Processional brings fallen firefighter back home

Local residents and first responders from around the state lined the streets of Laurens as Clinton and Laurens County firefighter Michael “Mike Mike” Vinson was returned to Laurens Tuesday morning. A processional that included a long line of emergency vehicles carried Vinson’s body to Kennedy Mortuary from Greenville.

While on duty with the Clinton Fire Department, Vinson was killed Sunday morning in a traffic accident while responding to an emergency call.

Here is a photo gallery from Tuesday’s processional (Photos by John Clayton)