USPS looking at new, larger post office for Gray Court

Gray Court could be getting a new post office.

The U.S. Postal Service has opened a 45-day comment period for area residents, saying the current location at 411 West Main Street is too small. If approved, the USPS would convert the former Dollar General building at 26 Webb Drive into a new post office.

“I think it’s a great move,” said Gray Court Mayor Stellartean Jones. “Our rural area is pretty large, and from what I understand, they need more room for packages and mail.”

The new building is 9,000 square feet and would alleviate the space crunch of the older building, which was constructed in the mid-20th century.

“The Postal Service’s current location is too small for its operations requirements,” the USPS announcement read. “The proposed new facility will maintain the same level of service.”

The Gray Court post office serves the area of and around the Town of Gray Court, including areas of Hickory Tavern and others toward Fountain Inn and Simpsonville.

More than 250 homes are also planned for a large subdivision in Gray Court along Highway 14 near Gray Court-Owings School.

In addition to the needs of the USPS, Jones and Town Clerk Doris Hamilton said the new location would be more readily accessible for area residents.

“There would be a lot more parking,” Hamilton said. “We have a lot of our seniors who have to get out of their cars and cross Main Street, and it can get pretty busy.”

Caboose still coupled with Gray Court

One of Gray Court’s more recognizable features has been moved, but it’s not the end for the caboose.

The caboose sat at the western edge of downtown Gray Court for years, but has been moved to a new location across from Town Hall at East Mill Street. Town Council members are now considering what to do with it.

“We’re still discussing what we want to do about the caboose, but we haven’t come to any decisions,” said Jones.

She said council’s train of thought has included locating a small museum in the caboose.

Jones also said the caboose previously sat on private property and had to be moved due to liability concerns.