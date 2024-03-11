Greenville, South Carolina

Joe Woodrow Smart, age 75, husband of Sandra Elaine McCarson Smart, of Greenville and formerly of Laurens, went to be with his Lord & Savior on Monday, March 11, 2024.

Born in Woodruff, he was a son of the late Woodrow Wilson and Alma Vorenna Templeton Smart. Joe was a member of Bellview Baptist Church in Laurens for over 58 years and served as a South Carolina State Trooper for over 21 years. After retirement, Joe was employed with American Security.

In addition to his wife of 58 years, Joe is survived by: his daughter, Sandra Jo Smart Carlton (Patrick); his son, Joe W. “Jay” Smart, Jr. (Meghan Taylor); brother, John E. Smart; grandchildren, Carson Smart (Gustavo), Bryson Smart (Tiffany Simmons), Braydon Smart, Dalton Smart, Everly Smart, , Ali Rogers, Jillianne Rogers, Savannah Garlington (Hunter), Sophie Carlton, and Logan Bigbee; one great-granddaughter due in April; and many nephews and nieces.

In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by: his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Fred and Hazel McCarson; brother, Jerry Smart; and sister-in-law, Linda Smart.

A visitation will be held at Bellview Baptist Church in Laurens from 2:00 – 3:00 PM on Thursday, March 14, 2024, prior to the service.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at Bellview Baptist Church conducted by Pastor Darren Rood with burial following in Forest Lawn Cemetery with SC State Trooper Honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bellview Baptist Church, 757 Bellview Church Road, Laurens, SC 29360, the Laurens County Humane Society, 793 Poplar Street, Clinton, SC 29325, or Open Arms Hospice, 1836 West Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680.

The family would like to thank the staff of McCall Hospice House and St. Francis Hospital for the excellent care they extended to Mr. Smart during his declining health. They would also like to thank Pastor Darren Rood and members of Bellview Baptist Church for the love and prayers during this time.

