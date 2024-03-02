Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Etta Mae Burton, age 89, widow of Sherwood David Burton, passed away, Saturday, March 2, 2024 at her home.

She was born on June 26, 1934 in Salisbury, North Carolina and was the daughter of the late Lonnie and Lillie Myrtle Eardhart Hartman. Etta Mae was retired from Whitten Center and was the last surviving member of her family.

She is survived by her sons, David Joel Burton and Lakeish Burton, both of Laurens; her daughters, Carolyn Cromer of Laurens and Jean Holland of Tennessee; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Etta Mae is predeceased in death by her two daughters, Kathy Rogers and Rita Woodward.

Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM at the Forest Lawn Cemetery with Rev Jackie Bragg and Rev. Darrell Bragg officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.

