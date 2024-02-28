PC student charged in on-campus sexual assault

A Presbyterian College student from South Korea was arrested Sunday and charged with sexual assault and kidnapping following an incident that reportedly occurred Friday.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Monday that Jaeyeong Yoo, 23, was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping after the on-campus incident.

Yoo was booked into the Laurens County Detention Center Sunday afternoon. Bond was denied on both charges.

According to the arrest warrants released by SLED, the incident occurred at a residence hall on the PC campus. The warrants said Yoo prevented the victim to leave the residence hall and digitally penetrated the victim without consent.

“At Presbyterian College, we take the safety of our community very seriously,” a release from PC stated. “Students, faculty, and staff must feel safe, secure, and protected at all costs.”

A delegation from PC visited South Korea in January of 2023 ahead of the launch of the Center for South Korean and East Asian Studies.

PC said the investigation into the incident is ongoing by the PC Campus Police and Public Safety and SLED.