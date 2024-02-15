Wilkes announces candidacy for Laurens County Sheriff

Local businessman and retired police officer Chris Wilkes has released a video to Facebook announcing that he is challenging Don Reynolds for Laurens County Sheriff. The video received more than 10,000 views and 116 shares from early supporters throughout the county.

Wilkes plans to be a champion for Laurens County by prioritizing fighting the opiod pandemic by re-introducing drug preventative programs to students in schools. He plans to divert much needed resources to the county’s animal control division and enact changes to the adoption process for animals in need of good homes.

Wilkes emphasizes the importance of having a service focused department by strengthening relationships between the sheriff’s department and the citizens of Laurens County. “By prioritizing the needs of the citizens of Laurens County, we

will build trust in a sheriff’s department the people can rely on.” Wilkes also intends to strengthen relationships with local agencies throughout the county.

Wayne Fowler, a resident of Laurens County and supporter of Wilkes said, “I am supporting Chris because I know that he will put the residents of Laurens County first. I believe in the ideas he’s proposed for fixing the sheriff’s office, and I know he will serve our community well!”

Chris Wilkes is a Laurens County native, an entrepreneur, and 10-year police officer formerly serving with the City of Clinton’s Police Department. As a local investor Wilkes has flipped over 30 homes in the last 2-years and is a former Alive@25 instructor.