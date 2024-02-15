11-year-old recovering after dog attack

An 11-year-old boy is recovering in a Greenville hospital after a pack of four dogs attacked him Wednesday morning as he was walking to his bus stop on Livingston Street for school.

Clinton Police Commander Crystal Roberts said Thursday morning all four of the dogs involved in the attack have been put down. Officers were searching for and located the last of the dogs Thursday morning.

“This is the worst dog attack I’ve seen in my career,” Roberts said.

She also said the victim, a student in Laurens County School District 56, is out of surgery and is in stable condition, while lauding a neighbor who potentially saved the boy’s life by beating off the large-breed dogs attacking him.

“I’m just thankful for the neighbor who beat these dogs off of him and for her calling law enforcement so quickly,” Roberts said.

Roberts said the neighbor reported that she thought the dogs were attempting to tear into a trash bag before she realized what she thought was a trash bag was the child.

Clinton Police officers were able to respond to the scene and render first-aid until EMS arrived and transport the boy to the hospital.

Roberts said the victim of the attack will probably have several more medical procedures to go through due to the extent of his injuries.

“I feel like it’s going to be a long haul for him,” she said. “He’ll have several more surgeries, and there is going to be the emotional trauma as well as the physical.”