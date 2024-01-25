Laurens, South carolina

J.C. Byers, 96, and beloved husband of 75 years to the late Wilma Jenkins Byers, passed away on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community.

Born in Marshall, NC, he was the son of the late T.C. and Ethylene Byers. J.C. was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Laurens for more than 60 years, serving as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher. He was an Air Force veteran, serving in the 8th Photo Reconnaissance Squadron in Japan during World War II. J.C. worked as a district salesman for Nabisco for 39 years and received numerous awards for sales achievements. Upon retiring, he enjoyed working as a Bailiff at the Laurens County Courthouse.

He is survived by his children, Jonathan C. Byers (Janet) of Auburn, GA, and Janice Phillips (Paul) of Kennesaw, GA, and a granddaughter, Shannon Byers-Hulsey (Tommy) of Buford, GA. In addition to his parents and wife, J.C. was predeceased by a grandson, Shawn Michael Byers. He was also predeceased by sisters, Lucy Cardwell (Banks), Dib Burns (Robert), Peggy McCartney (Jim) and brother, Ronnie Byers. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

J.C. never met a stranger and never had an ill word to say about anyone. He lived a life of Christian service and always looked for the “good” in any situation. He was an avid golfer and was able to go to the Masters Tournament many times. He also enjoyed fishing and cultivating his annual vegetable garden and was a Mason with Palmetto Lodge #19 for more than 50 years.

J.C. and Wilma loved to travel and enjoyed trips to Europe, Canada, Hawaii, and many parts of the USA. They always said that the most memorable trip was to Israel, where they were able to walk where Jesus would have walked and go to Bethlehem and Jerusalem.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at The Kennedy Mortuary from 5:00-7:00 pm. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at Laurens First Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Tim Marsh. A private family committal will be held in Westview Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 300 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.

