District 55 board accepts Thomas’ immediate resignation

Laurens, South Carolina – Students in Laurens County School District 55 returned to school from winter break Thursday, and by that evening the district was without its superintendent.

At a called special meeting, District 55 school board members accepted the resignation of Ameca Thomas, who has been superintendent since being promoted to the position in early 2020.

A product of District 55, Thomas has spent nearly her entire 25-year career in education in the district. Her resignation was accepted by the board with a 5-2 vote.