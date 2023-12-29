Laurens, South Carolina

Rhett Ingle Franks, age 6 months, went to Heaven on Friday, December 29, 2023, from his home surrounded by his family.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of Michael Henry Franks and Kaylea Dianna Loudermilk and he was the brother to Jude Henry Carl Franks.

In addition to his parents and brother, Rhett is survived by paternal grandparents, Michael Tim Franks (Audrey), and Regina Dees (Owen); maternal grandparents, Shelley Bailey (Mark), Bradley Loudermilk (Shannon); great-grandparents, Doug and Dianna Loudermilk, and Stu and Nancy Skene. Rhett was also loved by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Rhett is predeceased by great-grandparents, Henry and Cookie Ingle and Jack and Frankie Franks.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 5:00 PM, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.