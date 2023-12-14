Laurens, South Carolina

Barbara Self Martinek, age 86, and wife of the late Paul John Martinek, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, December 14, 2023, at Laurens NHC.

Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late Foy Aaron Self and Gladys Crowder Rice. Barbara was a long-time member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church. She retired from Grace Vermiculite plant, loved to sew/needlepoint and was an avid reader.

She is survived by children, Timothy Martinek (Nancy) of Maryville, TN, Steven Martinek (Lynda Workman) of Gray Court, Michael Martinek of Laurens, and Susan Martinek Mattison (Bill) of Lexington; grandchildren, Kira Martinek, Amanda Bragg, Caroline Martinek, Jessica Bentley (Michael), Ashley Martinek, Michelle Martinek, Jennifer Mooney (Jeremy) and Adam Mattison (Becca); and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Barbara was predeceased by a grandson, John Paul Martinek.

The family will receive friends at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church on Sunday, December 17, 2023, from 2:00 to 2:30 PM followed by a memorial service conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson and Rev. Richard Cain. A private burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

