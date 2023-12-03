Laurens, South Carolina

James Mason “G-Daddy” Addy, age 81, of Laurens, passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at his home.

Born in Laurens he was the son of the late James Young and Frances Wilson Addy. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Laurens and was a mason. James retired from Duke Power after 35 years of service. G-Daddy loved farming, especially being on the tractor and was a big supporter of the N.C. Homebuilders Association.

He is survived by his sons, James Robert “Jimmy” Addy (Tracy) and Mason Young Addy (Brandon) both of Laurens; grandchildren, Sean Bright, Amanda Addy Smith (Jake), Garrett James Addy and Walt Mason Addy; great-grandchildren, Bodhi Bright, Banks Bright, and Avery Kay Smith.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00PM, on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Adair Rogers.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at the graveside immediately following the service.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Laurens, 300 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360, or to Laurens High School FFA, 5058 Hwy 76 West, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory