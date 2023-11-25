Community rallies as LPD seeks suspects in goats’ slaying

The Laurens community and a broader community of small farmers and business owners is uniting behind Mady Hastings after someone killed three Pygmy goats at her Hastings Corner Farm and Garden in Laurens.

According to police, the attack on the small goats, which were family pets, occurred overnight Tuesday or early Wednesday morning. The goats were stabbed, and while police have not released a motive for the attack, Hastings and some of her customers and friends have said that neighbors in the area on South Harper Street have launched attacks on social media against Hastings and the farm because of metal fencing that enclosed the goats and the use of the land visible from South Harper Street as a garden spot instead of a lawn.

“I am overwhelmed with the support thus far and appreciate any and everything you all are doing to help us find who did this,” Hastings wrote in a social media post. “Please continue sharing this story because the more people shedding light, the faster we will drown out the darkness. They are not far, and we will find them.”

According to reports, bloody footprints and fingerprints were found at the scene. Investigators are reviewing video footage from around the area and are seeking help from the public to identify suspects in the crimes.

“This ruthless act is taken very seriously by our department,” said LPD Chief Keith Grounsell. “We are actively seeking the cooperation of the community to help us bring those responsible to justice.

“Your cooperation is crucial in advancing this investigation and ensuring that those accountable for this heinous act are held responsible.”

Hastings sells produce to local restaurants and individuals and also has a weekly subscription service for locals wanting fresh vegetables. She also provides fresh produce for free to local food banks.

A GoFundMe page started by Rootimentary restaurant owner Jessica Satterfield Friday afternoon to help construct a privacy fence and purchase security cameras for the Hastings family had raised nearly $4,500 of an $8,500 goal as of Saturday morning. Click here to visit the GoFundMe page.

Anyone with any information about the incident can contact LPD Detective Smith at 864-681-2351 or by email at asmith@cityoflaurens.com. Reports can also be made anonymously at 864-68-CRIME (684-7463).