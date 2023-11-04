Laurens, South Carolina

Dorothy Elizabeth “Deb” Burroughs Wright, age 69, of Laurens, and wife of Gerald Kenneth Wright, passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at her home.

Born in Milford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Bruce Burroughs and Helen Temple Rutland Burroughs. Mrs. Wright worked for eighteen years with Becton Dickinson, and retired from Ed Harrington, Inc. where she worked as a purchasing agent of lumber and building materials. After living many years in CT, she and her husband moved to Laurens, SC six years ago and have loved every moment of making and calling Laurens home. Deb and Jerry’s love of traveling has taken them on cruises to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Hawaii, Alaska, Greece, and Italy. She took delight in horticulture and gardening, and enjoyed cooking and entertaining for family and friends. Mrs. Wright was a member of First Baptist Church of Laurens and the Bobby Smith Sunday School Class which have become family to Deb and Jerry.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Richard William Rogers; and two sisters, Helen Louise Burroughs of Waycross, GA, and Lucie Ann Burroughs of England; and three grandchildren, William, Gavin, and Raelyn, and their beloved pekingese, Dolly.

A Funeral Service will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, November 9, 2023, at First Baptist Church Laurens conducted by Rev. Tim Marsh with burial in Laurens City Cemetery following the service.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 300 W. Main St., Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.