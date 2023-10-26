Waterloo man killed in Highway 76 motorcycle crash

A Waterloo man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 76 in Laurens County.

The victim was identified Thursday morning by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office as Clayborn Knight, 47, of Waterloo.

According to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller, Knight was piloting a 2003 Honda Goldwing motorcycle eastbound on Highway 76 when he struck a Ford F-150 pickup, which was traveling west, while the driver of the pickup was attempting to turn left onto Sprouse Road.

At that point, the truck was struck from the rear by a 2024 BMW SUV, Miller said.

Knight was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, said Deputy Coroner Bill Williams.

Neither the driver of the pickup nor the driver and five passengers traveling in the SUV were injured.

The accident is still under investigation by the SCHP.