Waterloo man killed in Highway 76 motorcycle crash
A Waterloo man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 76 in Laurens County.
The victim was identified Thursday morning by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office as Clayborn Knight, 47, of Waterloo.
According to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller, Knight was piloting a 2003 Honda Goldwing motorcycle eastbound on Highway 76 when he struck a Ford F-150 pickup, which was traveling west, while the driver of the pickup was attempting to turn left onto Sprouse Road.
At that point, the truck was struck from the rear by a 2024 BMW SUV, Miller said.
Knight was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, said Deputy Coroner Bill Williams.
Neither the driver of the pickup nor the driver and five passengers traveling in the SUV were injured.
The accident is still under investigation by the SCHP.
1 Comment
The truck was heading west, not eastbound, and the motorcycle was heading east, not westbound. I WATCHED the motorcycle turn left onto Hwy 76 off of Hwy 25 south. I encountered the accident shortly thereafter as I proceeded east on Hwy 76 also. I approached the accident, presumably, within moments after it occurred as there was debris in the roadway and no Police, EMT, or Fire department personnel were on the scene until several minutes later. I know it was the same motorcycle because the deceased was wearing a fluorescent, reflective yellow vest which I noticed as the motorcycle driver turned onto Hwy 76 east from Hwy 25 south. Turning left off a southbound hwy means that person is then traveling east. The direction of the vehicles in this article should be corrected. The truck and SUV were westbound; the motorcycle was eastbound.