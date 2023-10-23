LA captures 2nd straight state volleyball title

Laurens Academy won its second straight SCISA Class 1A state volleyball championship Monday night with a 3-1 (25-20, 25-17, 18-25, 25-21) victory over Cambridge Academy at Erskine College’s Belk Arena.

LA also defeated Cambridge to claim the state championship a year ago.

The Crusaders jumped out to early leads in the first two games as they led 2-0. The Cougars didn’t lead in a game until they took three of the first five points in Game 3., which they went on to win 25-18.

LA has defeated Cambridge in eight of their last nine meetings, including the two state finals.

The Crusaders ended the season with a 27-7-2 record. Cambridge finished 23-3-1 with two of its three losses coming to LA.

For complete coverage, read this week’s edition of The Laurens County Advertiser.

Photo Gallery