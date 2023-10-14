Shooting incident leads to fugitive arrest

A shooting incident at a Laurens apartment complex led to the arrest of a fugitive wanted by the FBI.

According to the Laurens Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired around 4 a.m. Friday at Laurens Terrace Apartments. After receiving four 911 calls from residents of the apartment complex, officers were directed to an apartment where the gunshots were believed to be fired.

George A. Stevens of Laurens was located in the area as were shell casings and other evidence. A subsequent search of an apartment uncovered a firearm hidden under a mattress, and it was discovered that the FBI had issued a fugitive warrant for Stevens’ arrest.

Stevens was also charged with breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a stolen handgun, discharging a firearm in city limits, threatening the life of a public official and unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic violence.