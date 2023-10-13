Red Devils run over Wolverines, 36-20

Kadon Crawford score two second-half touchdowns as Clinton defeated host Woodruff 36-20 Friday night at W.L. Varner Stadium.

With the victory, the Red Devils improved to 6-2 overall, and 2-0 in Region 4-3A while rolling up 391 yards in total offense.

After giving up a 20-yard touchdown pass from T.J. Morris to Kam Taylor in the first two minutes of game time, Clinton scored twice before the opening quarter ended. Tushawan Richardson and Zay Johnson connected on a 37-yard touchdown pass, and Tray Cook scored on a 4-yard run to give the Red Devils the lead for good with 1:13 left in the first quarter.

Johnson, a Cincinnati commit, finished with three catches for a team-high 84 yards and notched an interception on defense.

Clinton’s D.J. Clark ran for a game-high 88 yards on 13 carries, and Crawford finished with 59 yards on 10 rushes. Crawford scored on a 2-yard run with 7:21 left in the third quarter and opened the scoring in the fourth quarter with a 1-yard plunge with 9:32 to play as the Red Devils stretched their lead to 36-13.

Morris completed 21 of 32 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolverines (3-6, 1-2). He connected with Aiden Gibson on a 48-yard touchdown throw with 2:24 remaining. Gibson finished with six catches for 164 yards.

Josh Ruiz added a pair of field goals – 31 and 24 yards – for Woodruff.

Clinton is set to host top-10 ranked Chester next Friday night. The Cyclones (8-1, 3-0) are coming off a 48-16 win over Emerald.