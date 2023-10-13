Raiders rally past Generals with 2nd-half barrage

Laurens rallied with 23-straight points in the second half en route to a 23-13 victory over visiting Wade Hampton Friday night at K.C. Hanna Stadium.

With the win, the Raiders (2-7 overall, 2-1 Region 2-4A) picked up their second straight victory after starting the season 0-7 in non-region play.

LDHS weathered a bit of steady rain and an even steadier deluge of yellow penalty flags. The two teams combined for 25 enforced penalties on the night – 17 for 97 yards for the Generals and 8 for 46 yards for the Raiders.

The final flags of the night, which included a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and a personal foul for a total of 45 yards, left the Generals (2-6, 0-2) with a 47-yard 2-point conversion attempt following a touchdown with 4:46 to play as Wade Hampton attempted to cut the Raiders’ lead to 8 points.

The Generals took a 7-0 lead into halftime. They scored on a Will Kay 5-yard run that capped a 16-play opening drive that took more than 7 minutes off the clock in the first quarter.

But after honoring the 1983 LDHS state championship at halftime, the second half belonged to the Raiders.

Josh Goodwin’s 73-yard kickoff return to open the half set up a 5-yard touchdown run by quarterback Nick Danciu that tied the score at 7-7 with 10:23 left in the third quarter.

On Wade Hampton’s next possession, Javaye Suber nabbed the first of his two interceptions on the night, returning the pick-off 47 yards to the Generals 9-yard-line.

One play later, Danciu connected with Nick Fowler on an 8-yard touchdown pass for a 14-7 lead.

Suber took his second interception all the way to the end zone, a 27-yard return that extended the Raiders’ lead to 23-7 with 8:39 left in the game. Suber’s pick-six coupled with Brock Franklin’s 31-yard field goal on the opening play of the fourth quarter was all the points the Raiders would need.

The two teams were almost equal in total yardage with LDHS holding a slight edge, 259-253.

The majority of the Raiders’ yardage – 210 yards – came on the ground Behind Denari Lee-Jackson’s game-high 92 yards rushing.

LDHS returns to action next Friday in the final regular-season game of the year for the Raiders, who have a bye week during the final week of the season before the playoffs begin. LDHS travels to Eastside next Friday (Oct. 20) with a chance to secure the No. 2 seed from Region 2-4A with a victory over the Eagles (4-4, 0-2). Riverside defeated Eastside 41-20 Friday night.

Laurens 23, Wade Hampton 13

1Q

WH – Will Kay 5 run (John Stone kick), 7-0, 4:53.

3Q

LDHS – Nick Danciu 5 run (Brock Franklin kick), 7-7, 10:23.

LDHS – Nick Fowler 8 pass from Nick Danciu (Franklin kick), 14-7, 5:06.

4Q

LDHS – Franklin 31 FG, 17-7, 11:11.

LDHS – Javaye Suber 27 INT return (pass failed), 23-7, 8:39.

WH – Javarous Haygood 10 run (pass failed), 23-13, 4:46.