Red Devils, Crawford return to form in Union County victory

Clinton returned to its winning ways Friday night with a 51-28 victory over Union County at Wilder Stadium.

The game marked the Region 4-3A opener for both teams and ended a two-game losing skid for The Red Devils (5-2 overall, 1-0 region).

Clinton was sparked by a career night from receiver Kadon Crawford, who started the scoring with a safety, tackling Union County wideout Quan Jeter for a 14-yard loss in the end zone for a safety on the game’s first play from scrimmage.

Crawford went on to haul in seven passes for a career-high 191 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Tushawan Richardson as the Red Devils stretched their lead to 23-0 with 4:17 remaining in the first quarter.

Richardson completed 8 of 12 pass attempts for 210 yards and added a 19-yard first-quarter touchdown pass to Tray Cook. Richardson also scored on a 52-yard touchdown run, one of five rushing touchdowns for the Red Devils.

D.J. Clark, who led Clinton with 84 yards on 10 carries, scored on a 25-yard run. Javen Cook added scoring runs of 8 and 5 yards, and Kendarious Copeland scored from 9 yards out.

Union County’s Cam Owens led all rushers with 101 yards on 19 carries and scored on a 68-yard run on the final play of the third quarter.

Jeter rebounded from the early safety and scored on a pair of touchdown receptions from quarterback Keyshon Harden, who completed 14 of 28 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns.

Clinton travels to region foe Woodruff next Friday (Oct. 6).

Scoring summary

Clinton 51, Union Co. 28