2 killed in wreck on I-385

A crash on I-385 in Laurens County killed two people Sunday morning just before 11 a.m.

The crash occurred near mile marker 16 and involved a tractor trailer and a motorcycle.

Laurens County Deputy Coroner Bill Williams identified the victims Monday afternoon as Laurens County resident Lindsey Diane Billings, 38, and James Scott Lewis, 55, of Greenville.

The accident is still under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol. No other information has been made available.