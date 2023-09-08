Panthers take down Raiders, 48-3

Another Friday night against a ranked team led to another loss for Laurens District High School.

Host Chapman, ranked No. 8 in Class 3A, downed the Raiders 48-3 Friday night in Inman.

The Raiders led 3-0 about four minutes into the game on Brock Franklin’s 35-yard field goal, but any celebration was short-lived as the Panthers (3-1) reeled off seven unanswered touchdowns.

Chapman quarterback Coleman Gray threw for four touchdowns to four different receivers and ran for another to lead the Panthers. Gray completed 21 of 25 passes for 188 yards.

The Chapman defense shut down LDHS, holding the Raiders to 135 yards of total offense.

Quarterback Nick Danciu led the Raiders in rushing with 57 yards on the ground, but completed just 6 of 24 pass attempts (25%) for 24 yards.

The Raiders fell to 0-4 on the season and will travel to Union County next Friday.

Chapman 48, LDHS 3

1Q

LDHS – Brock Franklin 35 FG, 8:09, 3-0.

CHS – Shawn Cunningham 6 pass from Coleman Gray (Jackson Visoury kick), 4:41, 7-3.

2Q

CHS – Hudson Moss 58 pass from Gray (2-pt conversion failed), 10:19, 13-3.

CHS – Max Carter 15 pass from Gray (Visoury kick), 6:52, 20-3.

3Q

CHS – Gray 9 run (Visoury kick), 8:46, 27-3.

CHS – Keanu Na 2 run (Visoury kick), 3:17, 34-3.

CHS – Titus Sexton 15 pass from Gray (Visoury kick), 0:46, 41-3.

4Q

CHS – Shamon Black 40 pass from Josiah Moore (Visoury kick), 4:00, 48-3.