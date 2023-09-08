Crusaders stun Oakbrook Prep 36-34; Saints fall to Chiefs

Laurens Academy won its second straight game Friday night, edging Oakbrook Prep “in a thriller” 36-34 at Todd Kirk Field.

No details were immediately available.

The Crusaders evened their record at 2-2, and Oakbrook (2-1) suffered its first setback of the season.

McCormick 53, Thornwell 0

Previously winless McCormick left Thornwell still searching for its first victory, downing the first-year Saints 53-0 Friday night in McCormick.

The Chiefs improved to 1-3, while the Saints fell to 0-3.