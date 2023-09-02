Hodges, South Carolina

Ruth Ann Geeting Thompson, 80, resident of Ridge Road, peacefully entered heaven on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at her home.

Born October 25, 1942 in Eldorado, Ohio, to the late George and Ruth Henderson Geeting. She was a proud mother, Geema, sister, and friend. Ruth attended high hchool in Tucson, AR, graduated from Piedmont Technical College, and retired from BF Shaw in Laurens.

She was a member of Gateway Baptist Church in San Antonio, TX and Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church in Buffalo, SC.

She is survived by her daughter, Sallie (Willis) Melton of Gray Court; a son, James E. Thompson, Jr. of Hodges; four grandchildren, Jonathan Wald of Greenville, Vincent (Amanda) Wald of Taylors, Angela (Jonathan) Vaughn of Ninety-Six, and Halie (Corey) Medlock of Inman; six great-grandchildren, Braylen Surrett, Cameron, Gabriel Vaughn, Emma Grace, Chandler Medlock, and Gwynith Wald; a sister, Roberta Russell; and dear friend, Peggy Berry among many other cherished family and friends.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Rose Marie Thompson; four sisters, Dottie Jennings, Eileen McFaddin, Mary Ellen Pierce, and Ionia Sipe; six brothers, Darrell, George, Jr., Duane, Jackie, Richard, and Paul Geeting.

A graveside service will be held 1 PM Thursday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Keith Davis officiating.

The family is at the respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home 11:30-12:30 Thursday afternoon.

Pallbearers will be James E. Thompson, Jr., Willis Melton, Jonathan Wald, Vincent Wald, Braylen Surrett, Jonathan Vaughn, Cameron Vaughn, and Chandler Medlock.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776 Greenwood, SC 29649.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Thompson family with arrangements.