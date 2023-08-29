Programming returns, volunteers sought for Clinton Community Garden

Clinton, S.C. – A large group of Presbyterian College freshmen spent part of their orientation week assisting at the Clinton Community Garden and learning a bit about the Clinton community as they put into action the school’s commitment to service.Clin

It was a much appreciated service at the volunteer-run Clinton Community Garden located on South Bell Street.

“We had built the pavilion to use for our nutritional dinners and programs and we finished it right before the pandemic,” said Kendra Hamilton, a PC professor and one of the founders of the Clinton Community Garden. “But we never stopped raising vegetables and the community has continued using the vegetables.”

Among the PC students working was Betsy King of Concord, N.C., a junior and a member of Student Volunteer Services who got her first introduction to the garden at her own service day two years ago.

Last week King served as a volunteer coordinator for the freshmen who came to weed, level dirt for a future patio and paint the garden’s pavilion.

“The freshman service day is part of PC’s welcome week, and I wanted to help coordinate this one,” King said. “I’m still friends with some of the upperclassmen I met when I first came to work at the Clinton Community Garden during my welcome week, and I returned to help a few times that year. So this is a full circle moment for me.”

The PC connection is strong with Hamilton and two other PC professors, Justin Brent and Patrick Kiley, serving as board members with the Clinton Community Garden project and advocating for the garden among student groups at the college.

Board Vice President Bessie Williams is a member of Friendship A.M. E. Church, located across the street from the garden. A parishioner there has allowed the use of the land for the garden all these years, and the garden has thrived.

“This community doesn’t have a grocery store on this side of town,” Williams said. “The dollar store began selling some vegetables but the residents here need this garden. Our volunteer base has decreased and we are encouraging people who have an interest in the community to get involved.”

A Fall Gathering At The Garden is planned for Sunday, Oct. 15, from 4-6 p.m., to reintroduce the community to the garden and the opportunities for service and the healthy food options it provides, said Board President Jamie Adair.

“The community will be invited and there will be activities for families and children, including a pumpkin carving contest,” Adair said. “All those who gather will also be invited for dinner to a Fall Feast to celebrate the season.”

The garden is located at 1118 S. Bell St., Clinton.

For more information on volunteer opportunities, email Adair at jamiebatesadair@gmail.com.

This story originally ran Page 3 of the Wednesday, Aug. 23 issue of The Laurens County Advertiser.