Newberry, South Carolina

Mack Dillard Lee, 85, passed away at his home in Newberry on Sunday, August 13, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born December 1, 1937, in Laurens, SC. He was the son of the late Marion Dillard Lee and Lena Fae Mitchell Lee, both of Laurens. He was predeceased by his first wife, Joan Madden Lee and two sisters, Marion Lee Watson and Wilma Lee Campbell.

Mack is survived by his second wife, Leslie Harmon Lee of the home; sons, Trent Lee (Pam) of Inman and Scott Lee (Ashley) of Lexington; his beloved granddaughters, Mason and Kelley Lee of Lexington; step-daughters, Kay Sease (Morgan) of Newberry and Elizabeth McKinney of Fort Mill; five step-grandchildren; eight nephews; and 12 nieces.

He enjoyed a long career in textile supervision and retired from sales of industrial lubricants with Stockman Oil Company of Greenwood. Mack enjoyed fishing and boating, travel, serving his church, and time spent with his many friends, especially the Harmon Farm Hunt Club who “adopted” him as a member.

Services will be conducted by the Reverend R.T. Bowling at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Zion United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers it is suggested that memorials may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 80 Zion Circle, Prosperity, SC 29127.

