Cross Hill, South Carolina

Ernest Brooks “Jimmy” Lipscomb, 84, of Cross Hill, widower of Brenda Sosebee Lipscomb, passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late Leonard Brooks Lipscomb and Jessie Pike Lipscomb. Jimmy was an U.S. Army veteran and retired from Provence Printing after working 48 years. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing on the lake, tinkering with everything and helping others, especially his neighbors. Jimmy was known around his neighborhood as the “fix it” man and enjoyed spending time with his family and his great grandson. He was a member of Cedarwood Community Church where he was in the Happy Hearts Sunday School Class.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings and was the last member of his immediate family.

Surviving are his daughters, Tammy Jones (Max) of Blythewood and Missie Daniel (Tony) of Travelers Rest; grandchildren, Meredith Jones, Jordan Jones, Morgan Walthall (Travis), Kent Townsend and Merritt Townsend; great grandson, Theo Walthall; and many amazing neighbors who were like family.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Cedarwood Community Church with the Rev. Clint Carter officiating.

The family will receive friends before the service at the church from 10-11 am.

Memorials may be made in memory of Jimmy to Cedarwood Community Church, PO Box 49518, Greenwood, SC 29649.

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.