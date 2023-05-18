Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Josie Grae Brewer passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus, as her parents held her on May 18, 2023.

Josie Grae was born May 10, 2023. During her short week of life here on earth she touched many lives and was deeply loved by family and friends. Her life was a brief gift to us that will live on through her big brother and parents.

Josie Grae is the daughter of Logan and Karen Brewer of Laurens. She is survived by one sibling, Colson Brewer; paternal grandparents, Rodney and Lisa Brewer; maternal grandparents, Joseph and Joy Deitz; great-grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Adams, and Mrs. Lucile Deitz; many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Josie Grae was predeceased by great-grandparents, Rev. and Mrs. Floyd Brewer, Rev. and Mrs. Jack Davis, and Mr. James Deitz.

While the family appreciates your love, prayers, and support, they plan to hold a private funeral service for Josie Grae.

In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored if you would support Bellview Baptist Church by making a monetary donation, 757 Bellview Church Rd., Laurens, SC 29360.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 23, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at their home.

“And we know that God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to his purpose for them.”

Romans 8:28

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens is assisting the Brewer family with arrangements.