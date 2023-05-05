Laurens

Leslie Harold Vickery, age 88, entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community in Laurens, South Carolina.

He was the son of the late Leslie Bee Vickery and Iva May Davidson Vickery. Born and raised in Paris, TN, he met and married Barbara Ann Davis Vickery in 1954. Harold and Barbara had four children and Barbara was the love of his life for 57 years until her passing in 2012.

In 1953, Harold enlisted in the Army National Guard in Company B of the Armed Engineering Battalion. He served for nine years until he was honorably discharged in 1962.

He began his 36-year career with Frito-Lay starting as a Route Salesman, working his way up to District Sales Manager and retiring as Regional Sales Manager. His career took him to many different cities and states where he made many lifelong friends before retiring to Lake Rabon in 1992.

Throughout his life, Harold was a devout Christian who could be described as honest, loving, kind, generous and pure-hearted. He was a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church where he served as an elder, church treasurer, Sunday school teacher and the leader of the Golden Chestnuts. He was a man who treasured every second he was able to have with his family and friends.

Harold was actively involved in many organizations such as Senior Action, the Hickory Tavern Lions Club, the Lake Rabon Estates HOA and the Laurens County Roads Commission.

Following Barbara’s death, he met Violet Lanier, a very special lady who became a devoted friend and loved one. Harold and Violet spent the last ten years together enjoying each other’s company. Violet played an active role in helping to care for Harold in the time leading up to his death.

Harold is survived by his children, Cynthia Lake of Fountain Inn, Harold “Randy” Vickery (Brenda) of Charlotte, NC, Susan Bennett (Tomas) of Simpsonville and Dana Hurt (Thomas “Richie”) of Todd, NC. He is also survived by his grandchildren, J.R. Vickery, Brandon Vickery (Maria), Michael Amore (Tara), Grant Bennett, Leslie Hurt, Dylan Hurt and Meredith Bennett as well as two great-grandchildren, Bailey Vickery, and Marley Amore.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased in death by two sisters, Grace Cooper and Magaline Burton and a son-in-law, Donald Lake.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, conducted by Reverend Alex D. Henderson. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harold’s memory to Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.