Man dies of self-inflicted wound following standoff with SWAT team

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in what turned into a deadly standoff Tuesday night after attempting to serve a warrant on Indian Mound Road in Laurens.

After attempting to serve the warrant for criminal sexual conduct on Keith William Dramstad, 57, of the residence at 2221 Indian Mound Road, Dramstad presented “what appeared to be a weapon” and barricaded himself in the mobile home,” the LCSO said in a release Wednesday morning.

The LCSO SWAT team was called in and set off several non-lethal explosive devices, including apparent tear gas grenades and “flash-bang” grenades, but Dramstad continued the standoff.

Deputies breached the front door of the residence, but found Dramstad suffering from what the LCSO described as a self-inflicted wound. He was evacuated by ambulance to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the LCSO said.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is assisting the LCSO with the investigation.