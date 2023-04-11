Laurens, South Carolina

Mary Evans Segars Workman (Burts), 75, of 107 Overlook Terrace in Laurens and the wife of Donald R. Burts, died at her home on April 11, 2023.

Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of Sarah Boazman Segars and the late Robert Brooks Segars. Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are a son, Hayne B. Workman, III and a daughter, Sarah Catherine Workman; daughter-in-law, Schea Workman; two beloved grandchildren, Andrew (Drew) Workman and Mary Ellis Workman; a sister, Melinda Segars and a brother and sister-in-law, Ernie and Jeanette Segars; stepdaughters, Jacklin Burts and Kylie Bobb (Dustin); and a step grandson, Andrew Collie.

A retired educator, she attended Columbia College and Clemson University, and she obtained a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Lander University. She received a Master’s Degree from Cambridge University in Boston, Massachusetts and she received the distinguished National Board Certification as a teacher. She served for many years as a kindergarten teacher at District 56 schools. Her strong commitment to public education and her love for children served her community and school district well during her career.

Her dedication to her children, grandchildren and family were her focus throughout her life and she served as the primary caregiver for her mother and younger sister after her retirement. Mary Evans, or ME as she was known to friends, loved gardening, the beach, and anything connected with Clemson University. Her family and friends knew her as a loyal friend and confidant of even temperament. Friends and family relied on her good judgement, solid advice and absolute loyalty at all times.

Her family will be forever grateful to her many friends, Hospice of Laurens County and to her husband Don for his absolute dedication to her during her illness. Her legacy of decency and grace during her brief illness will be long remembered by family and friends.

A memorial service will be 11:00 AM Friday, April 14, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Laurens, conducted by Rev. Tim Marsh and Rev. Marc Coker. The family will receive friends at the conclusion of the service.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, 1304 Springdale Drive, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

The Kennedy Mortuary and Crematory