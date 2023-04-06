Greenwood gang member gets 30-year sentence

A documented Greenwood gang member who tried to silence witnesses during his trial was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday for armed robbery and attempted murder.

Antonio Williams, 29, of Greenwood will serve a 15-year sentence for armed robbery and 15-year sentence for attempted murder consecutively.

Williams also attempted to bribe and threaten witnesses who testified against him during the jury trial.

Circuit Judge Jocelyn Newman called Williams’ actions a “mockery” as she laid down the sentences.

“It’s offensive,” Newman said during sentencing. “It’s offensive to society, to our system, to me personally as a member of this judicial system, to the prosecution, to the person you shot … that’s offensive.”

In May 2021, Williams lured a man to a residence in Laurens County with the intention to rob the man of drugs and money. When the man figured out what was going on and attempted to flee, Williams shot at him nine times. Two of the bullets struck the man in the legs.

“I am pleased to see Antonio Williams, one of the most dangerous gang members in our area, sent to prison for a very long time,” 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said. “I will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our partners in law enforcement to rid our streets of senseless gun violence.”

Eighth Circuit Senior Assistant Solicitor Cam Morrow and Assistant Solicitor Jake Lampke presented the case to the jury for the state with assistance from 8th Circuit Investigators Josh Pittman and Jared Hunnicutt. Williams was represented by Dick Warder of the Greenville County Bar.

Stumbo praised the work of his staff along with Investigator David Staton, Investigator Andrew Turner, Investigator Charles Nations, Master Deputy Phillip Teague, and Deputy Josh Garrison of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and Detectuve Joel Rivera of the Fountain Inn Police Department in securing the conviction and lengthy prison sentence.