Clinton man sentenced to 10 years on multiple guilty pleas

A Clinton man is headed to prison for 10 years after pleading guilty to charges resulting from a multi-county crime spree that ended with him fleeing to New York to evade arrest, 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Friday.

Nicholas Eugene Gulledge, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon at the Laurens County Courthouse to first-degree domestic violence, grand larceny, third-degree burglary and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, second offense.

Circuit Judge Donald Hocker sentenced Gulledge to the maximum of 10 years in prison on the domestic violence offense, 10 years in prison for grand larcney, 10 years in prison on the meth charge, and five years in prison for the burglary offense. The judge ordered all sentences to run concurrently.

Due to the nature of the offenses, state law requires Gulledge to serve a minimum of 85 percent of his sentence before being considered for parole. Two of the crimes count as strikes under state law and a third violent offense in the future could send Gulledge to prison for life without the possibility of parole.

“Nicholas Gulledge has proven himself to be a career criminal with no regard for people, and I am glad he is headed to prison for the foreseeable future,” Stumbo said. “I cannot say enough about the cooperation between our law enforcement agencies both locally and in the state of New York to bring Nicholas Gulledge to justice. I am proud to fight alongside each of them to keep our communities safe.”

Between May 2022 and January 2023, Gulledge went on a crime spree in Spartanburg, Laurens, and Union counties before fleeing to New York to avoid arrest for his crimes. In one particularly disturbing incident, Gulledge brandished a weapon and threatened to burn down the home of his girlfriend with her minor child inside. Gulledge believed someone had stolen his fentanyl and continued his abuse of the girlfriend until the child was able to call 911. First responders found a shed at the back of the residence smoldering when they arrived.

Gulledge was arrested in New York and refused to waive extradition. An extradition warrant was obtained from the Governor’s office and proper legal process was effected by the 8th