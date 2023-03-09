Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Charles Irvin Nalley entered his eternal life on Thursday, March 9th. Surviving is his wife and love Jolene Bennett Nalley. Together they recently celebrated 66 wonderful blessed years of marriage. Charles was born April 7, 1934 in Oconee County, SC to George Franklin Nalley and Connie Brewer Nalley. He had two siblings, Kenneth Nalley and Milton Nalley.

Charles had a strong Christian faith, and loved his creator, God, The Father. He loved doing most anything for his wife, Jolene. He had four children, Denise Nalley, Lynn Nalley Benjamin (Jeff), June Nalley McCauley, and Tim Nalley. He and Jolene also brought their nephew, Michael Caughman into their home at the age of 6 months where he remained through graduation from high school. He and Jolene had five grandchildren, all boys, Ryan McCauley, Anderson Nalley, Alexander Benjamin (Aubrey), Adam Benjamin & Austin Benjamin (Ariana). He had so very many fond nieces, nephews and cousins. Charles loved staying active and was known by many Clintonians. At a very young age of approximately 12 years old he came to live with his two brothers at Thornwell Orphanage, a place more dear to him for taking him in and allowing him to turn into the fine man he became. He simply loved this hallowed place in his heart and everyone associated with it, he would promote it at all times. The farm lane is now named in his honor. He grew up with countless brothers and sisters and many have remained to this day. He had more than 75 years of his life associated with Thornwell and the best that can be studied is that he is near the top for anyone’s number of years associated with Thornwell.

Charles also loved his US Army service and spent some time on the east/west Germany border patrol after World War II in the 1950s. After his military time he returned to Thornwell for what he thought would be a short working assignment and ended up retiring in 1999 after working 42 years there. The majority of his years at Thornwell were spent as the Dairy and Beef farm herdsman. The LushAcres dairy farm had on several occasions been the top rated Guernsey dairy cattle farm in South Carolina, Charles won the South Carolina dairy herdsman of the year award in 1982. He loved his cows and knew them all by name. He was an active volunteer with several Laurens County 4H club groups involved in Dairy cattle shows with Thornwell children as well as his own children. Countless young Thornwell men and women were trained and counseled by Charles, he was often heard saying, work hard at learning a strong work ethic now so that later you’ll have a better life and career. Even after retirement, he continued to work, and assist with the farm, the grounds, and basically running any errands, also, he kept much pride in being a keyholder for the Alumni Association and meeting and touring guests and alumni around.

The Nalley family wishes to thank Hospice of Laurens County and many friends for their wonderful dedication and care. Special thanks to special friends Mary, Gracie (Isaac) and Ike Waldron for their loving care and assistance.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, March 13, 2023 at 2 PM at the Hartness-Thornwell Presbyterian Church with Rev. Doug Nalley and Rev. Myron Wilkins officiating. Burial will take place at Pinelawn Memory Gardens with Military Honors, the family will receive friends prior the service at the church from 12:30 PM to 2 PM.

If one wishes, donations are suggested to be sent to Thornwell Home for Children, 302 S Broad Street, Clinton, SC 29325 or online at https://thornwell.org/give/ or to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

