Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Nanette Young Wilkie, 74, widow of Charles “Pete” Wilkie, departed this world to be with her Lord on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

She was born April 27, 1948 in Greenville, South Carolina, and was a daughter of the late Andy Bee Young, Jr. and Nettie Murphy Young.

A graduate of Erskine College she worked in banking for 40 years and retired from Arthur State Bank. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Clinton.

Surviving are her son, Charles W. Wilkie II (Regan) of Greenwood; two daughters, Jill Wilkie (Daniel Hedou) and Caroline Wilkie both of Clinton; four grandchildren, Railey and Linley Wilkie, Paige Osborne and Jenna Whiteford. She is also survived by her brother, Andy Bee Young, II.

A Memorial service will be held 10 AM, Friday, February 24th at the First Baptist Church of Clinton with Rev. Dr. Blake Harwell officiating.

The family will receive friends after the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325 or First Baptist Church PO Box 95, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online by visiting www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Wilkie family with arrangements.