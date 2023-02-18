Laurens, South Carolina

MAJ. William Hugh “Billy” Cain, Jr, US Army Ret, age 87, of Laurens, and husband of Jane Barnes Cain, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at NHC Health Care of Laurens.

Born in Laurens, SC on April 7, 1935, he was a son of the late William Hugh Cain, Sr., and Mildred Ruth Abercrombie Cain.

In addition to his wife of 65 years, he is survived by his sons, William ‘’Bill” Cain, III (Delores) of Laurens, Charles Robert “Bob” Cain (Louise) of Winston-Salem, NC; a daughter, Jane Elizabeth “Beth” Cain of Clinton; grandchildren, Christopher Ryan Cain and Katherine Louise Cain, Susan Reavis Crook, Trey Reavis; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Miriam Cain Walker; a nephew; and two great nephews.

Billy was a graduate of Laurens High School and Presbyterian College where he was the Distinguished Military Graduate of 1957 and the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College. Billy served in the US Army for 21 years, including the Vietnam War. He taught at Greenville Technical College and Laurens District 55 High School.

Billy was a member of First Baptist Church of Laurens where he served as a deacon, choir member, and Sunday school teacher. He formerly served on the Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Foundation, volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, and was president of the Whitten Center Parents Club.

Although disabled by strokes for the past thirty years, he continued his love of spending time with family, fishing, singing old hymns, taking trips to the beach, and making people laugh with his wonderful sense of humor.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00PM on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Westview Memorial Park conducted by Rev. Tim Marsh & Rev. Phil Hall.

The family will be at the residence.

The family would like to thank the staff of NHC Laurens, Caris Hospice, as well as Pam Cain, Angie Stokes, Ardvae Yeargin and Brunell Jones for their compassionate care during the past five weeks.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bobby Smith Sunday School Class, or the Cain Class, First Baptist Church, 300 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360 or to Laurens County Disability and Special Needs, 364 Evergreen Skills Rd., Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.