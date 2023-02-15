Sports Extra: Red Devils cruise past Centurions

SCISA announces state tourney brackets

CHS’s Fuller named all-state, Region 4-3A Player of the Year; Romines Coach of the Year

Raiders’ Pulley commits to Wolves

Wil Stewart led three Clinton players in double figures as the Red Devils made easy work of visiting Broome 79-51 Wednesday night in the opening round of the Class 3A state playoffs.

Stewart scored a game-high 21 points, Taliek Fuller added 15 and Tushawn Robinson added 12 as Clinton led from the opening tip. All three players were recently named all-region for Region 4-3A, and Fuller was voted Region 4-3A Player of the Year while also earning all-state honors.

Fuller and Stewart combined for seven 3-pointers, and the Red Devils totaled 13 treys on the night.

The Red Devils will host Southside in the second round of the playoffs Friday night. Southside, the No. 2 seed from Region 2, was a 56-52 winner over Seneca Monday night.

Clinton led 23-10 after the first quarter and built on it from there.

“We’ve got a team concept and we’ve got to keep that,” said Clinton head coach Eddie Romines. “It’s important to have that in the playoffs.”

Romines was able to play his entire roster, and 10 of 13 players who saw minutes for Clinton scored. M.J. Henderson led the bench with 9 points, all of which came on 3-pointers.

Game time for Friday’s game against Southside had not been immediately decided Wednesday night.

The Clinton girls begin play in the Class 3A tournament Thursday (Feb. 16) at Travelers Rest. Sophomore Bryanna Brady and freshman Mylayja Thompson earned all-region honors for the Red Devils.

SCISA announces tourney brackets for LA, opponents

The brackets for the SCISA Class 1A State Championship Tournaments have been set.

The Laurens Academy boys will begin play on Saturday, while the LA girls will open the tournament next Monday.

The LA boys, seeded No. 5 in the Upper State, are set to open the tournament against fourth-seeded Lowcountry Prep at Wilson Hall at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

On Monday, the LA girls are set to face Jefferson Davis Academy. The site and time for the game have yet to be determined.

Twitter: Raiders WR Pulley announces commitment to Newberry

Laurens WR Jay Pulley announced Wednesday that he is accepting a scholarship offer to Newberry College.

Pulley led the Raiders in catches (46) receiving yards (519) this past season with four touchdown catches.

At Newberry, Pulley will join LDHS teammate Jordan Roberts, a linebacker who signed with Newberry on National Signing Day (Feb. 1).